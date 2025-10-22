A view of the sea
Oct 22, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Morning Stretching: Start your day with light stretches to wake up your body.

Gratitude Journaling: Write 2–3 things you’re thankful for each day.

Deep Breathing: Take a few minutes to focus on slow, deep breaths.

Digital Detox: Limit phone and social media time for mental clarity.

Nature Walks: Spend time outside to relax and refresh your mind.

Mindful Eating: Eat slowly and savor each meal without distractions.

Evening Reflection: Spend a few minutes reviewing your day and setting positive intentions.

