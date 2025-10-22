✕
Oct 22, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Morning Stretching: Start your day with light stretches to wake up your body.
Gratitude Journaling: Write 2–3 things you’re thankful for each day.
Deep Breathing: Take a few minutes to focus on slow, deep breaths.
Digital Detox: Limit phone and social media time for mental clarity.
Nature Walks: Spend time outside to relax and refresh your mind.
Mindful Eating: Eat slowly and savor each meal without distractions.
Evening Reflection: Spend a few minutes reviewing your day and setting positive intentions.
7 Daily Habits to Feel Happier and Calmer
