7 Delicious Navratri Fasting Recipes For Tasty Festive Meals
Sabudana Khichdi A light and flavorful dish made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices.
Kuttu Ki Poori Deep-fried flatbreads made from buckwheat flour, perfect for fasting days
Singhare Ka Halva A sweet dish prepared from water chestnut flour, ghee, and sugar.
Aloo Tamatar Sabzi Simple potato and tomato curry, cooked with fasting-friendly spices.
Makhana Kheer Creamy pudding made from fox nuts, milk, and a touch of cardamom.
Vrat Ke Chawal Special rice cooked with ghee and mild spices, suitable for Navratri fasting.
Paneer Tikka Marinated cottage cheese cubes grilled to perfection for a tasty, protein-rich snack.