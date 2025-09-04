7 Easy And Healthy Ways To Add Lauki To Your Diet
Lauki Curry Cook lauki with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a light, flavorful curry perfect with roti or rice.
Lauki Kofta Grate lauki, make spiced dumplings, and simmer in a rich tomato gravy for a wholesome dish.
Lauki Daal Add chopped lauki to dal for extra nutrition and a comforting, protein-rich meal.
Lauki Raita Mix boiled lauki with yogurt, cumin, and salt for a cooling side dish in summer.
Lauki Parantha Stuff grated lauki with spices into dough to make fiber-rich, filling parathas.
Lauki Soup Blend boiled lauki with mild spices for a light, detoxifying soup option.
Lauki Halwa Cook grated lauki with milk, jaggery, and ghee for a guilt-free, healthy dessert.