7 Easy Steps to Make Healthy Veggie Pancakes Your Kids Will Actually Love
Honestly, getting kids to eat their veggies is tough. But these soft, colorful pancakes are a total game-changer and can be ready in minutes. Tap To Read!
IngredientsGrate 1 cup of carrots, chop half a cup of spinach, and quarter a cup of onions. Mix 1/2 cup of gram flour (besan), a pinch of salt, turmeric, and cumin. Reserve some water to mix it with a batter, and a little ghee or oil for cooking.
Step 1 – Create the BatterIn a bowl, mix all your chopped vegetables, gram flour, and spices. Add water gradually while mixing for a thick, smooth batter. It must spread evenly but not be runny.
Step 2 – Heat It UpPut a non-stick pan or tawa over medium heat. Put a small amount of oil or ghee to lightly grease the surface. This cooks the pancakes uniformly and gives them a slight crisp.
Step 3 – Pour and ShapePut a scoop of batter in the pan and spread it gently around. If you have pancake molds, shape the batter into fun shapes that children will enjoy.
Step 4 – Let It CookLet the pancake cook for 2 to 3 minutes on one side until a golden crust is visible. Flip it gently and cook the other side. Press down lightly with a spatula to ensure that it gets cooked evenly on both sides.
Step 5 – Serve with LoveAfter cooking, take the pancake out of the pan and keep it warm. It pairs very well with ketchup, curd, or chutney. You may even garnish them with a ketchup smile to make it exciting for children.
Bonus Tip Want to make it more fun? Add grated cheese or corn into the batter.