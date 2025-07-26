7 Easy Steps to Make Healthy Veggie Pancakes Your Kids Will Actually Love

Honestly, getting kids to eat their veggies is tough. But these soft, colorful pancakes are a total game-changer and can be ready in minutes. Tap To Read!

Ingredients Grate 1 cup of carrots, chop half a cup of spinach, and quarter a cup of onions. Mix 1/2 cup of gram flour (besan), a pinch of salt, turmeric, and cumin. Reserve some water to mix it with a batter, and a little ghee or oil for cooking.

Step 1 – Create the Batter In a bowl, mix all your chopped vegetables, gram flour, and spices. Add water gradually while mixing for a thick, smooth batter. It must spread evenly but not be runny.

Step 2 – Heat It Up Put a non-stick pan or tawa over medium heat. Put a small amount of oil or ghee to lightly grease the surface. This cooks the pancakes uniformly and gives them a slight crisp.

Step 3 – Pour and Shape Put a scoop of batter in the pan and spread it gently around. If you have pancake molds, shape the batter into fun shapes that children will enjoy.

Step 4 – Let It Cook Let the pancake cook for 2 to 3 minutes on one side until a golden crust is visible. Flip it gently and cook the other side. Press down lightly with a spatula to ensure that it gets cooked evenly on both sides.

Step 5 – Serve with Love After cooking, take the pancake out of the pan and keep it warm. It pairs very well with ketchup, curd, or chutney. You may even garnish them with a ketchup smile to make it exciting for children.

Bonus Tip Want to make it more fun?  Add grated cheese or corn into the batter.