7 Easy Steps to Make Sabudana Tikki At Home

Whether you’re fasting or just craving something crunchy, sabudana tikki is the perfect snack. Let’s make it step by step!
Ingredients (Serves 2–3)You’ll need 1 cup soaked sabudana, 2 boiled potatoes, ¼ cup crushed roasted peanuts, 2 chopped green chilies, some chopped coriander, sendha namak (rock salt) to taste, and a little ghee or oil for shallow frying.
Soak the SabudanaWash sabudana and soak in water (just enough to cover) for 5–6 hours or overnight.Check they’re soft and mash easily when pressed.
Roast & Crush PeanutsDry roast peanuts on low flame till golden.Cool and crush coarsely using a mixer or rolling pin.
Mix the DoughIn a mixing bowl, combine the soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts, chopped green chilies, coriander, and sendha namak. Mix gently until everything comes together like a soft dough.
Shape The DoughGrease your hands with oil.Take small portions of the dough and roll into balls.Flatten gently to form round tikkis.
Fry the TikkisHeat 1–2 tbsp ghee/oil in a pan.Place tikkis and cook on medium flame.Flip and cook both sides until golden brown and crisp.
Serve HotServe hot with green chutney or peanut chutney.Perfect for tea-time or vrat (fasting) days!