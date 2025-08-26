7 Easy Veg Lunchbox Ideas to Keep You Full and Energized All Day

Quinoa Chickpea Salad A simple, delicious, protein packed meal like this quinoa chickpea salad will offer you sustenance.
Tofu Veggie Stir Fry A veggie stir fry with seasonal veggies and tofu can keep you feeling full, offer you complete nutrition, and sustain your energy through the afternoon.
Veggie hummus sandwich A whole grain sandwich filled with crisp veggies and a smear of hummus gives you steady energy!
Sweet potato black bean bowl Roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, and avocado will give you a filling yet mineral dense lunch option.
Paneer and Spinach Wrap Whole wheat wrap packed with sauteed spinach and paneer is a filling protein and fibre lunch option.
Brown Rice and Masoor Dal Basic lentils with brown rice is a fulfilling healthy meal to have in your back pocket that could keep you set for the day.
Cucumber and Mixed Sprouts Salad Sprouts which are protein rich paired with cool crunchy cucumbers is a light but energizing option for midday meals.