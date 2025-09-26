✕
Sep 26, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Eliminate distractions by keeping your phone and notifications away.
Break tasks into smaller, manageable chunks to stay organized.
Practice mindfulness or meditation daily to train your mind.
Take short breaks between work sessions to prevent burnout.
Stay hydrated and eat brain-healthy foods like nuts and fruits.
Get enough sleep to maintain mental clarity and alertness.
Set clear goals and prioritize tasks to improve focus.
7 Effective Ways to Improve Your Focus and Concentration
