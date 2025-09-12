A view of the sea
Sep 12, 2025
Manisha-chauhan

7 Expert Secrets to Make Your Morning Coffee Healthier and Tastier

Love your morning coffee? Experts suggest these simple upgrades to make it healthier, tastier, and more energizing.

Protein Powder

Add a scope of protein powder in your coffee mug that will slows your digestion, which smooths out caffeine.

Ghee

Adding ghee in your coffee turn your beverage into an energy boosting elixir.

Cocoa powder

Mixing cocoa powder into your morning coffee can enhance your falvour and mood both.

Salt

A pinh of sal can make it less bitter, and help restore sodium and potassium.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha blends easily in coffee and helps with stress, cognition and immunity.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon brings a warm, sweet edge to coffee while helping regulate blood sugar and adding antioxidant benefits.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a calming spice that supports better sleep and digestion so you must add it in your coffee.

