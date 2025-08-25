7 Famous ‘Indian’ Dishes That Surprisingly Didn’t Originate in India
Samosa Originally a Middle Eastern snack called "sambosa" adopted by Indians when traders from Central Asia came.
Jalebi A traditional sweet dessert which has its roots from Persian and Arabic it has found its place at every festival in India.
Chicken Tikka Masala started in the U.K., a combination of Indian spices and creamy gravy, indicates the West's impact on Indian food.
Biryani Many people consider biryani to be traditional Indian food but its origins are Persian and was introduced to India by the Mughal Empire long ago.
Vindaloo Coming from the Portuguese; Vindaloo started as "carne de vinha d’alhos" in Portugal, to this day spicy goan curry.
Naan A very popular flatbread, this was not consumed in India until the Mughal Era, and is originally from Persia and Central Asia.
Dal Bhaat (Khichdi) It is common for Indian food, but Dal Bhaat made its way to India via Nepal, especially in the eastern parts.