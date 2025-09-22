7 Famous South Indian Blockbuster Movies You Must Watch

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Epic tale of betrayal, love, and revenge as Baahubali’s son avenges his father’s death.
RRR Action-packed historical drama depicting friendship and rebellion during India’s freedom struggle against British rule.
Pushpa 2: The Rule Continuation of Pushpa’s rise and struggles in the red sandalwood smuggling mafia underworld.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 Powerful sequel exploring Rocky’s reign in Kolar Gold Fields and his battle against enemies.
2.0 Sci-fi spectacle where a scientist battles a deadly robot threatening humanity’s existence.
Kalki 2898 AD Futuristic epic featuring a high-stakes adventure with advanced technology and apocalyptic threats.
Leo Intense action thriller about a man confronting his dark past to protect his family.