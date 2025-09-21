7 Foods People With Thyroid Issues Should Avoid
SOY PRODUCTS Excess soy can interfere with thyroid hormone production and affect hypothyroidism.
RAW VEGETABLES Raw broccoli, cabbage, and kale may disrupt thyroid function; cooking reduces this effect.
GLUTEN Gluten can trigger inflammation in those with autoimmune thyroid disorders.
PROCESSED FOODS Sugary and junk foods can worsen hormone imbalance and weight issues.
CERTAIN SEAFOODS Excess raw seafood like shrimp or crab may affect thyroid hormone balance.
ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS Sweeteners like aspartame may impact metabolism and thyroid function.
FATTY AND FRIED FOODS High-fat and fried foods can interfere with hormone production and slow metabolism.