7 Foods That Naturally Fight Viral Infections and Strengthen Your Immune System
GARLIC Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antiviral and immune-boosting properties. Regular consumption helps the body resist seasonal infections.
GINGER Ginger reduces inflammation and supports the immune system. Its natural compounds help the body fight viral infections while soothing sore throats and congestion.
TURMERIC Rich in curcumin, turmeric has powerful antiviral and anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding it to meals or milk strengthens immunity against infections.
CITRUS FRUITS Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which enhances white blood cell production, crucial for fighting viral attacks.
GREEN TEA Packed with antioxidants and catechins, green tea strengthens immunity and helps the body ward off viral illnesses effectively.
YOGURT Probiotic-rich yogurt improves gut health, which directly boosts immunity, making the body stronger against viral infections.
SPINACH Loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, spinach supports immune function and improves the body’s defense against viruses.