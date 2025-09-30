✕
Sep 30, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Cook dinner together at home for a cozy experience.
Plan a picnic in a nearby park with homemade snacks.
Have a movie marathon night with popcorn and blankets.
Go for a long walk or cycling ride to explore new places.
Play board games or card games for a fun challenge.
Visit free local attractions like museums or art galleries.
End the day with stargazing on your terrace or balcony.
7 Fun Budget-Friendly Date Ideas Every Couple Should Try
