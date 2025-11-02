✕
Nov 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
You both communicate instead of guessing feelings.
There’s trust — not checking phones or second-guessing.
You feel safe expressing your emotions.
Arguments lead to understanding, not distance.
They celebrate your individuality, not control it.
Effort feels mutual — love isn’t one-sided.
Peace feels natural, not earned through chaos.
7 Green Flags That Show You’re in a Healthy Relationship