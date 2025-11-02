A view of the sea
Nov 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

You both communicate instead of guessing feelings.

There’s trust — not checking phones or second-guessing.

You feel safe expressing your emotions.

Arguments lead to understanding, not distance.

They celebrate your individuality, not control it.

Effort feels mutual — love isn’t one-sided.

Peace feels natural, not earned through chaos.

