7 Health Benefits of Yoga That Will Transform Your Body & Mind

Increases Flexibility and Balance Yoga improves flexibility and relaxes muscle soreness allowing you to increase flexibility and enhance your balance and equilibrium.
Decreases Stress and Anxiety Incorporating yoga and breathing techniques into your daily life regularly will mean you will decrease stress hormones and relax your nervous system.
Builds Strength and Muscle Tone Yoga consists of many poses that incorporate strength training which help strengthen your strengths and increase the body's overall range of motion and function.
Improves Mental Clarity and Focus Yoga involves meditation and breath work which activates and engages more areas in the brain to improve clarity and focus.
Assists your heart and lungs Yoga emphasizes breathing effectively and improving arterial function to enhance lung capacity and for proper cardiovascular functions when breathing.
Promotes Better Sleep Quality Practicing yoga increases overall relaxation by stretching and often decreases our mind’s activity so that sleep is deeper and more restorative.
Improves Immune Function Practicing yoga regularly stimulates ease in the body which has been shown to decrease chronic stress and improve the functioning capacity of the immune system.