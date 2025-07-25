7 Kashmiri Dishes That You Should Definitely Try 

Rogan Josh A signature dish of Kashmiri cuisine, Rogan Josh is a flavorful lamb curry cooked with aromatic spices and yogurt.
Yakhni Yakhni is a delicate dish made with mutton simmered in a yogurt and saffron-based gravy. Light yet rich in flavor
Dum Aloo Baby potatoes are slow-cooked in a spicy, aromatic tomato and yogurt gravy in this vegetarian favorite.
Modur Pulao This aromatic rice dish combines basmati rice with dry fruits, saffron, and a touch of sweetness.
Gushtaba Gushtaba features soft mutton meatballs cooked in a creamy yogurt-based gravy. It’s typically served at the end of a Wazwan
Haak Haak is a healthy and comforting dish made from Kashmiri collard greens cooked with minimal spices.
Kashmiri Kahwa Kahwa is a traditional green tea infused with saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, and almonds.