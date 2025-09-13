7 L Letter Named Animals and Their Unique Traits

Lions, known as the “king of the jungle,” are powerful predators living in African savannas and known for their social pride structure.
Lemurs are small primates native to Madagascar, recognized for their large eyes and playful, social behavior.
Leopards are agile big cats with spotted coats, skilled in hunting and climbing trees to store their prey.
Llamas are gentle South American animals used as pack animals, known for their soft wool and calm temperament.
Lobsters are marine crustaceans with large claws, valued for their taste and living mostly on the ocean floor.
Ladybugs are small, colorful beetles that help farmers by eating harmful insects like aphids.
Lynxes are medium-sized wild cats with tufted ears and excellent night vision, living in forests across Europe, Asia, and North America.