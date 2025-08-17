7 Light and Healthy Types Of Khichidi For a Comforting Meal

Moong Dal Khichdi Made with yellow moong dal and rice, this light and easy-to-digest khichdi is perfect for a quick meal or when you want something soothing.
Masala Khichdi A spiced version with veggies and mild masalas, making it more flavorful yet still wholesome and light on the stomach.
Bajra Khichdi Prepared with pearl millet, this khichdi is highly nutritious, filling, and a good gluten-free alternative.
Oats Khichdi Healthy and fiber-rich, oats khichdi is a modern twist that works perfectly for a quick, light, and heart-friendly meal.
Palak Khichdi Rice and dal cooked with spinach, giving you an iron-rich, nutritious khichdi with a lovely green touch.
Daliya Khichdi Made with broken wheat, it’s wholesome, light, and a great option for a filling yet easily digestible meal.
Pongal (South Indian Khichdi) A South Indian version of khichdi with moong dal, rice, pepper, and ghee, offering a light yet flavorful option.