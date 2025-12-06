✕
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Mistakes That Can Delay Tax Refunds — How to Fix Them
Not e-verifying ITR on time — Verify immediately after filing
Wrong bank account or IFSC details —
Update & pre-validate bank
Mismatch in income or TDS data — Check AIS / Form 26AS before filing
Claiming wrong or excessive deductions — Only claim what you can prove
Errors in personal details (PAN, DOB, name) — Correct details on portal
Pending tax dues from earlier years — Clear old demands quickly
Filing too close to deadline — File early for faster processing
Read More
Which Are India’s Richest States in 2025? Full GDP + Income Ranking
Top 6 National Parks in India for Tiger Safari Tours
Top 7 MBA Colleges in Delhi-NCR
Top 7 Most-Searched Destinations in India (2025)