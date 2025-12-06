A view of the sea
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

7 Mistakes That Can Delay Tax Refunds — How to Fix Them

Not e-verifying ITR on time — Verify immediately after filing

Wrong bank account or IFSC details — Update & pre-validate bank

Mismatch in income or TDS data — Check AIS / Form 26AS before filing

Claiming wrong or excessive deductions — Only claim what you can prove

Errors in personal details (PAN, DOB, name) — Correct details on portal

Pending tax dues from earlier years — Clear old demands quickly

Filing too close to deadline — File early for faster processing

