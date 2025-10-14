A view of the sea
Oct 14, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Warm Lemon Water: Boosts hydration, flushes out toxins, and brightens your complexion.

Green Tea: Packed with antioxidants, it fights free radicals and promotes youthful skin.

Aloe Vera Juice: Hydrates, reduces inflammation, and helps repair skin from within.

Turmeric Milk: Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich, it gives skin a natural radiance.

Cucumber Juice: Refreshing and full of vitamins, it helps cool and rejuvenate your skin.

Carrot-Orange Juice: Loaded with vitamin C and beta-carotene, it enhances skin glow.

Warm Ginger Water: Stimulates digestion and circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow.

