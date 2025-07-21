7 Must Visit Places In Monsoon For Cloud Chasers 

Munnar Munnar is a hill station with green tea gardens and cool weather it is a calm and beautiful place to enjoy rain and beautiful clouds.
Cherapunji Chirrapunji gets heavy rain and its full of clouds and mountain. In monsoon you can see big waterfall and green hill.
Coorg Coorg is full of small hills and trees in monsoon. It rains a lot and clouds are over the hills, everything looks green fresh and very peaceful.
Lonavala Lonavala is small hill near Mumbai and Pune. In monsoon it becomes green with many waterfalls and clouds. A nice place to enjoy in rain and cold weather.
Mount Abu Mount Abu is the only hill place in Rajasthan. In monsoon it gets green and full of clouds, cool air and mist makes it a lovely rainy place.
Mahabaleshwar Mahabaleshwar is a hill place with trees and rivers and monsoon. It gets heavy rain and thick clouds, whole place look green fresh and full of fog.
Valley of flowers This valley is full of flowers and mountains in monsoon. Clouds float low and flowers bloom bright.