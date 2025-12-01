✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Night-Time Habits for Better Sleep
Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.
Avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bed.
Dim the lights to signal your body it's time to rest.
Avoid caffeine and heavy meals before sleeping.
Practice light stretching or deep breathing.
Keep your room cool and dark
Stop overthinking by journaling your worries.
Read More
Simple Ways to Stay Active Without the Gym
7 Night-Time Habits for Better Sleep
Skincare Habits for a Fresh Everyday Look
Unsolved Mysteries That Still Haunt the World