Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

7 Night-Time Habits for Better Sleep

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

Avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bed.

Dim the lights to signal your body it's time to rest.

Avoid caffeine and heavy meals before sleeping.

Practice light stretching or deep breathing.

Keep your room cool and dark

Stop overthinking by journaling your worries.

