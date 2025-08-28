7 Oldest Countries In The World That Continue To Influence Modern Society
IRAN C. 3200 BCE Iran, historically known as Persia, has one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations, with cultural roots dating back over 4,000 years.
EGYPT C.3100BCE Egypt’s civilization flourished along the Nile for millennia, giving rise to pharaohs, pyramids, and one of the most influential cultures in history.
CHINA C. 2070 BCE China’s recorded history spans thousands of years, marked by dynasties, inventions, and traditions that still shape modern society.
ETHIOPIA C. 980 BCE Ethiopia is one of the oldest nations in Africa, known for its ancient kingdoms, rich traditions, and historical Christian heritage.
GREECE C. 800 BCE Greece is celebrated as the cradle of Western civilization, democracy, philosophy, and art, with history stretching back to antiquity.
JAPAN C. 660 BCE Japan’s history dates back over two millennia, blending ancient traditions, emperors, and cultural practices that continue to thrive today.
SAN MARINO 301 CE San Marino, a small European state, claims to be the world’s oldest republic, maintaining independence since 301 CE.