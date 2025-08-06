7 Proven Sleep Hygiene Tips That Actually Work For Better Sleep Every Night
Stick to a sleep schedule Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily, even on weekends. This trains your body's internal clock and improves sleep quality.
Limit screen time before bed Avoid phones, tablets, or laptops at least 1 hour before sleeping. Blue light disrupts melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.
Create a relaxing bedtime routine Unwind with calming activities like reading, gentle stretches, or warm showers to signal your brain it's time to sleep.
Keep your bedroom cool and dark A slightly fool room with minimal light and noise promotes deeper, uninterrupted sleep.
Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol at night Eating or drinking stimulants too close to bedtime can disturb your digestion and sleep cycles.
Use your bed only for sleep Avoid working, watching TV, or scrolling in bed. This helps your brain associate the bed with rest- not activity.
Get natural light in the morning Sunlight exposure during the day, especially in the morning regulates your sleep wake cycle and boosts alertness.