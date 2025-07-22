7 Punjabi Breakfast To Start Your Sunday With Energy

Chole Bhature A classic Punjabi favorite, this combo of spicy chickpeas and deep-fried fluffy bhature is indulgent, filling, and perfect for a relaxed Sunday.
Aloo Parantha Stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and served with dahi and achar, aloo parathas are a hearty, soul-satisfying Punjabi breakfast.
Paneer Parantha Soft flatbreads filled with seasoned paneer (cottage cheese), paneer parathas are rich in protein and taste great with butter or chutney.
Amritsari Kulche Crispy from outside and soft inside, these stuffed kulchas are typically paired with tangy chole or raita for a flavorful morning meal.
Poha in Punjabi style Flattened rice tossed with mustard seeds, onions, peas, and a sprinkle of chaat masala gives poha a spicy, tangy Punjabi touch.
Lassi Not just a drink, a tall glass of chilled lassi made with fresh curd and cream is the perfect complement to any Punjabi breakfast.
Bread Pakora Stuffed or plain, bread pakoras are deep-fried delights made with gram flour batter—crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, best enjoyed with chai.