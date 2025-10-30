A view of the sea
Vanshika-ahuja

Veggie Sandwich: Whole-grain bread with cheese, cucumber, tomato, and lettuce for a quick, filling bite.

Masala Maggi: Add vegetables and spices to instant noodles for a comforting twist.

Oats Bowl: Mix oats with milk, fruits, and nuts for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Paneer Wrap: Stuff paneer, veggies, and chutney in a roti for an easy grab-and-go meal.

Rice & Dal: A simple, protein-rich combo that’s budget-friendly and satisfying.

Poha: Light, quick, and energizing with peanuts and lemon for flavor.

Veggie Pasta: Toss boiled pasta with sautéed vegetables and seasoning for a wholesome dinner.

