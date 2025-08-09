7 Quick and Easy Moong Dal Recipes: Nutritious, Tasty, and Perfect for Every Meal
Moong Dal Chilla A quick, protein-packed pancake made from soaked moong dal batter, perfect for a healthy breakfast or snack.
Moong Dal Halwa A rich, aromatic dessert prepared with ghee, sugar, and moong dal paste for festive indulgence.
Moong Dal Khichdi A light and comforting one-pot meal combining moong dal with rice and mild spices.
Moong Dal Tikki Crispy and flavorful patties made from boiled moong dal, herbs, and spices for an evening snack.
Moong Dal Soup A warm, nourishing soup made by boiling moong dal with mild seasoning for a soothing meal.
Moong Dal Pakora Crispy fritters made with spiced moong dal batter, ideal for tea-time munching.
Moong Dal Idili Soft and fluffy steamed cakes prepared with moong dal batter for a healthy twist on the classic idli.