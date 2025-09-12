7 Side Effects of Over-Using Fitness Trackers

Heightened Anxiety The ongoing surveillance of data creates anxiety and worry over fulfilling daily expectations.
Compulsive Behavior Tracking metrics obsessively can create compulsive dieting/ exercise behaviors that are unhealthy.
Distracted Self-Esteem When we attach self-worth to numbers on a tracker, we inhibit mental wellness and confidence.
Interference with Sleep Excessive notifications or the need to check fitness devices in the night can lead to poor sleep hygiene.
Illusory Wellness When health data is inaccurate, some people may experience inaccurate feelings of reassurance or an intense panic about their health that may lead to adverse health experiences.
Invasion of Privacy Our personal health data indicates to devices, which then have the potential for breaches of privacy.
Physical Discomfort Tracking devices worn constantly can lead to skin irritation or discomfort over time.