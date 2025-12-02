✕
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Signs He Is Truly Serious About You
Consistency in Actions
Talks About the Future
Introduces You to His People
Your comfort matters in conversations and closeness.
Puts Effort in Communication
Encourages your studies, dreams & growth.
Remembers what you say, notices details.
