A view of the sea
Sep 02, 2025
Manisha-chauhan

7 Simple Home Hacks to Bring Your Old, Dried Makeup Back to Life and Reuse Them

How to Fix Dried Mascara

Add a few eye drops or rose water into the tube. Roll the wand inside do not pump this will instantly smoothens the mascara.

How to Fix Dried Eyeliner

Add few drops of glycerine, coconut oil or few sprays of setting spray. This will soften it and make it glide easily.

How to Fix Liquid Foundation

Add few drops of moisturizer, facial oil, or alovera gel and shake the bottle well. It will make it blends better and gives dewt finish.

How to Fix Dried Lipstick

For broken lipstick gently heat the broken ends with a lighter and press them together and freeze it. For dried lipstick add a few drop of lip balm or coconut oil and mix it.

How to Fix Dried Compact Powder

Simply, crush the powder completely and add a few drops of rubbing alcohol (easily availble at pharmacies). Press back into the case and let it dry overnight.

How to Fix Dried Nail Polish

Add a few drops of nail polish remover or thinner and shake it well. Let it settle and you can reuse it.

Read More
7 Unique Fish Names Inspired By Fruits And VegetablesFable Writing Made Simple: 6 Steps to Create Stories That Teach & EntertainChennai Dosa Trail: 7 Unique Varieties That Locals Swear ByOptical Illusion Challenge: Can You Identify the Odd Number in 7 Seconds?