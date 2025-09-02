7 Simple Home Hacks to Bring Your Old, Dried Makeup Back to Life and Reuse Them
How to Fix Dried Mascara
Add a few eye drops or rose water into the tube. Roll the wand inside do not pump this will instantly smoothens the mascara.
How to Fix Dried Eyeliner
Add few drops of glycerine, coconut oil or few sprays of setting spray. This will soften it and make it glide easily.
How to Fix Liquid Foundation
Add few drops of moisturizer, facial oil, or alovera gel and shake the bottle well. It will make it blends better and gives dewt finish.
How to Fix Dried Lipstick
For broken lipstick gently heat the broken ends with a lighter and press them together and freeze it. For dried lipstick add a few drop of lip balm or coconut oil and mix it.
How to Fix Dried Compact Powder
Simply, crush the powder completely and add a few drops of rubbing alcohol (easily availble at pharmacies). Press back into the case and let it dry overnight.
How to Fix Dried Nail Polish
Add a few drops of nail polish remover or thinner and shake it well. Let it settle and you can reuse it.