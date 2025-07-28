7 Simple Steps to Master Crispy Medu Vadas at home
Here’s how you can make perfect medu vadas right in your kitchen. Tap To Read!
IngredientsYou just need 1 cup of urad dal, 1 full chopped onion, 2 green chilies, a few curry leaves, ½ tsp black pepper, a pinch of hing, salt, and oil for frying. Use just enough water to make the batter thick and fluffy.
Step 1 – Soak the DalWash the urad dal and soak it in water for 4 to 5 hours.This washes all the impurities and softens the dal and makes it easier to grind later.
Make a Smooth BatterDrain the dal using a strainer and grind it using very little water. If you want the batter to be smooth, thick.
Step 3 – Add The VegetablesAdd the whole chopped onion , green chilies, curry leaves and pepper, hing, salt. Mix it well with a spoon for that perfect texture.
Step 4 – Shape Your VadasWet your palm, place a small ball of batter, gently flatten the vadas, and poke a hole in the center.
Step 5 – Time to FryHeat oil on a deep pan and carefully place the vadas on the pan . Fry them on medium heat until they’re golden brown and crispy on both sides.
Step 6 – ServingRemove the excess oil from the vadas with the help of tissue. And serve them hot with coconut chutney and sambar