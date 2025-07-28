7 Simple Steps to Master Crispy Medu Vadas at home

Here’s how you can make perfect medu vadas right in your kitchen. Tap To Read!

Ingredients You just need 1 cup of urad dal, 1 full  chopped onion, 2 green chilies, a few curry leaves, ½ tsp black pepper, a pinch of hing, salt, and oil for frying. Use just enough water to make the batter thick and fluffy.

Step 1 – Soak the Dal Wash the urad dal and soak it in water for 4 to 5 hours.This washes all the impurities and  softens the dal and makes it easier to grind later.

Make a Smooth Batter Drain the dal using a strainer  and grind it using very little water. If you want the batter to be smooth, thick.

Step 3 – Add The Vegetables Add the whole  chopped onion , green chilies, curry leaves and pepper, hing, salt. Mix it well  with a spoon for that perfect texture.

Step 4 – Shape Your Vadas Wet your palm, place a small ball of batter, gently flatten the vadas, and poke a hole in the center.

Step 5 – Time to Fry Heat oil on a  deep pan and carefully place  the vadas on the pan . Fry them on medium heat until they’re golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Step 6 – Serving Remove the excess oil from the vadas with the help of tissue. And serve them  hot with coconut chutney and sambar