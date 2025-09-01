7 So-Called ‘Healthy’ Foods That Can Secretly Spike Your Uric Acid Levels
Spinach High in purines, also could be based on how the spinach is digestively broken down, thus increasing uric acid and gout risk.
Asparagus Moderate purine levels; depending on how consumed, could even increase uric acid.
Mushrooms Has very high purine levels, thus potentially increasing uric acid production.
Cauliflower A healthy vegetable; however, it does contain purines which could raise uric acid temporarily.
Peas Legume with purines that could induce uric acid spikes in some people.
Oats Whole, but has moderate levels of purines that can impact uric acid levels.
Anchovies A small fish that has large levels of purines and can bring uric acid levels up dangerously.