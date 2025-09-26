7 Speed Reading Techniques For Students 

Focus on Key Words Skip filler words and focus on important terms to grasp the core meaning quickly.
Avoid Subvocalization Try not to read every word aloud in your head; it slows you down.
Use a Pointer or Finger Guide your eyes with a finger or pen to maintain steady reading speed.
Read in Chunks Train yourself to read groups of words instead of one at a time.
Minimize Distractions Find a quiet space to concentrate and improve comprehension.
Practice Daily Regular practice helps improve both reading speed and retention.
Preview Before Reading Scan headings and summaries first to understand the structure of the text.