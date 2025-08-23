7 Steps To Cooking Flavorful and Aromatic Biriyani Easily

Prepare the rice Wash basmati rice thoroughly and soak it for 30 minutes. Cook it until 70% done to retain the perfect texture for biryani.
Marinate the protein Marinate chicken, mutton, or paneer with yogurt, spices, and herbs. This step ensures flavor is deeply absorbed before cooking.
Fry the onions Golden fried onions form the heart of biryani. Fry thinly sliced onions until crispy and keep them aside for layering.
Make the masala base Sauté ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and ground spices in ghee or oil. This rich masala forms the flavorful core of biryani.
Layer the biryani In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer rice, marinated protein, fried onions, and fresh herbs. Repeat for multiple layers for authentic taste.
Add saffron and aroma Soak saffron strands in warm milk and drizzle over rice. Add rose water or kewra essence for an irresistible fragrance.
Dum cooking Seal the pot with dough or a tight lid and cook on low flame. This slow “dum” process infuses all flavors beautifully.