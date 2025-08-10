A view of the sea
Aug 10, 2025
Akriti-kaul

7 Stylish Jutti Designs to Try This Season for a Perfect Ethnic Look

Hand-Embroidered Juttis Intricate threadwork and beads make these perfect for weddings and festive wear.

Mirror-Work Juttis Shiny mirrors add instant glam for day or night celebrations.

Printed Fabric Juttis Fresh floral or geometric prints for a casual, chic vibe.

Leather Juttis Timeless and versatile, ideal for both ethnic and modern looks.

Beaded & Sequin Juttis Add sparkle to parties without heavy accessories.

Velvet Juttis Luxurious texture, perfect for winter weddings and grand events.

Contemporary Fusion Juttis Trendy designs blended with traditional craftsmanship for a modern twist.

Read More
7 Animals That Adopt Babies of Other Species and Care Like Their OwnHow to Do Waxing at Home: 9 Effective Methods Explained7 Stylish Jutti Designs to Try This Season for a Perfect Ethnic LookTop 8 Vitamin D-Rich Foods to Boost Immunity & Bone Health Fast