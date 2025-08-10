7 Stylish Jutti Designs to Try This Season for a Perfect Ethnic Look

Hand-Embroidered Juttis Intricate threadwork and beads make these perfect for weddings and festive wear.
Mirror-Work Juttis Shiny mirrors add instant glam for day or night celebrations.
Printed Fabric Juttis Fresh floral or geometric prints for a casual, chic vibe.
Leather Juttis Timeless and versatile, ideal for both ethnic and modern looks.
Beaded & Sequin Juttis Add sparkle to parties without heavy accessories.
Velvet Juttis Luxurious texture, perfect for winter weddings and grand events.
Contemporary Fusion Juttis Trendy designs blended with traditional craftsmanship for a modern twist.