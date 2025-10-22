✕
Oct 22, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Overthinking: Avoid dwelling on past mistakes or future worries.
Comparing Yourself: Stop comparing your life to others’ highlights.
Negative Self-Talk: Don’t be harsh or critical of yourself.
Holding Grudges: Let go of anger and resentment toward others.
Constant Multitasking: Focus on one task at a time to reduce stress.
Excessive Social Media: Limit scrolling to prevent anxiety and distraction.
Ignoring Rest: Stop skipping sleep or breaks; your mind needs downtime.
