7 Unique DIY Ideas With Bangles That You Can Try

Stylish Home Decor Old or colorful bangles can be used to make wall hangings, wind chimes, or decorative mirrors. Their shine and patterns add an artistic touch to interiors.
Candle Holders Stack a few bangles together and place a tealight candle inside. The glowing light through the bangles creates a beautiful effect, perfect for festive décor.
Napkin Rings Bangles can double up as elegant napkin holders for dining tables, giving a festive and traditional vibe during special meals or celebrations.
Jewelry Organiser Slide earrings or small chains through bangles to keep them organized. It’s a quick DIY hack to prevent jewelry from getting tangled.
Kidd's Craft Projects Children can use old bangles in art and craft projects, like making dreamcatchers, hanging décor, or even DIY toys with a creative twist.
Hair Accessories Wider bangles can be creatively used as funky hair bands, while smaller ones can be turned into hair bun holders for a trendy look.
Garden Decor Colorful bangles tied to strings and hung around plants create a sparkling garden decoration. They also act as bird scarers when they clink together.