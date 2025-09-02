A view of the sea
Sep 02, 2025
Akriti-kaul

7 Unique Fish Names Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables

Tomato Rockfish Known for its reddish-orange shade, this fish resembles the rich color of a ripe tomato.

Cucumber Wrasse Slim and elongated, it gets its name from the cucumber-like body shape.

Strawberry Grouper Its reddish skin with tiny spots makes it look similar to a strawberry.

Pumpkinseed Fish  This freshwater species is named after its round, seed-like body shape.

Banana Wrasse  Bright yellow in appearance, this fish is as striking as a ripe banana.

Pineapple Fish    Covered with scale patterns that resemble a pineapple’s texture.

Apple Molly   A popular aquarium fish named for its apple-red body shade.

