7 Unique Fish Names Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables

Tomato Rockfish Known for its reddish-orange shade, this fish resembles the rich color of a ripe tomato.
Cucumber Wrasse Slim and elongated, it gets its name from the cucumber-like body shape.
Strawberry Grouper Its reddish skin with tiny spots makes it look similar to a strawberry.
Pumpkinseed Fish This freshwater species is named after its round, seed-like body shape.
Banana Wrasse Bright yellow in appearance, this fish is as striking as a ripe banana.
Pineapple Fish Covered with scale patterns that resemble a pineapple’s texture.
Apple Molly A popular aquarium fish named for its apple-red body shade.