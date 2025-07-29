Boat Neck Design A classic and modest option, the boat neck runs horizontally along the collarbone, giving a graceful and elongated neckline
Mandarin Collar Neck Also known as the Chinese collar, this stand-up neckline is perfect for creating a structured and elegant silhouette.
Sweetheart Neckline Shaped like the top of a heart, this feminine neck design adds softness and works wonderfully for festive kurtis.
V-Neck Design A timeless favorite, the V-neck is flattering for all body types. It elongates the neck and works well with heavy embellishments
Scoop Neck Deeper and wider than the round neck, the scoop design adds a graceful curve to the outfit. It looks especially appealing in flowy fabrics.
Square Neckline This design brings a sharp, defined look to your festive kurti. It suits most face shapes and is great for showcasing jewelry
High Neck with Slit Combining modesty with flair, the high neck design with a front or side slit adds a contemporary twist.