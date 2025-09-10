A view of the sea
Sep 10, 2025
Akriti-kaul

7 Unique Types Of Chai You Must Try For a Refreshing Experience

Masala Chai A classic Indian tea brewed with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, offering warmth and a strong, aromatic flavor.

Ginger Chai Made with fresh ginger, this chai boosts immunity and aids digestion while giving a spicy, soothing taste.

Tusli Chai Infused with holy basil leaves, tulsi chai is calming and helps reduce stress and improve respiratory health.

Kasmiri Kahawa  A saffron-flavored green tea with almonds and spices, known for its refreshing taste and health benefits.

Adrak Elaichi  Chai A blend of ginger and cardamom, offering a perfect mix of spice and sweetness for a rejuvenating drink.

Lemon Honey Green Tea A light, refreshing tea with a tangy flavor that helps in detoxification and weight management.

Tandoori Chai Brewed in clay cups for a smoky flavor, this chai is unique and popular for its rustic taste.

Read More
7 Unique Types Of Chai You Must Try For a Refreshing Experience7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds Daily7 Health Benefits of Turmeric That Will Amaze You7 Health Benefits of Yoga That Will Transform Your Body & Mind