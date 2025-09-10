7 Unique Types Of Chai You Must Try For a Refreshing Experience
Masala Chai A classic Indian tea brewed with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, offering warmth and a strong, aromatic flavor.
Ginger Chai Made with fresh ginger, this chai boosts immunity and aids digestion while giving a spicy, soothing taste.
Tusli Chai Infused with holy basil leaves, tulsi chai is calming and helps reduce stress and improve respiratory health.
Kasmiri Kahawa A saffron-flavored green tea with almonds and spices, known for its refreshing taste and health benefits.
Adrak Elaichi Chai A blend of ginger and cardamom, offering a perfect mix of spice and sweetness for a rejuvenating drink.
Lemon Honey Green Tea A light, refreshing tea with a tangy flavor that helps in detoxification and weight management.
Tandoori Chai Brewed in clay cups for a smoky flavor, this chai is unique and popular for its rustic taste.