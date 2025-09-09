Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls) Individual pearls which are rich in energy and gluten-free. Upon consuming small amounts, they are filling and great for fasting as they help avoid hunger for long periods of time.
Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour) High in protein and fiber; it can be used to make chapati and puris.
Singhare Ka Atta (Water Chestnut Flour) Very light and nutritious because you can use it to make pancakes or other light snacks during your hand inconvenience and gies excellent results.
Potatoes Good source of complex carbohydrates, provides a high satiety factor and several options for fasting recipes.
Makhana (Fox Nuts) Very low in calories and high in antioxidants. Roasting them is a healthy, crunchy fasting snack.
Fruits (Banana, Apple, Pomegranate) Provides a good source of natural sugar and fiber. Will restore energy and hydrate your body during a fast.
Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Good for fasting because it provides protein for satiety and will help prevent muscle loss while fasting.