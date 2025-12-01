✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Ways Peer Pressure Affects College Decisions
Students may pick careers based on friends, not interest.
Peer influence affects fashion and lifestyle choices.
Friend groups impact study habits and academic performance.
Social pressure leads to unhealthy competition.
Group expectations affect participation in activities.
Students may adopt habits just to fit in.
Fear of judgement stops them from exploring new things.
