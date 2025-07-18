African Wild Dog Also known as the painted wolf, the African wild dog is one of the most skilled and cooperative hunters in the animal kingdom.
Dhole The dhole, or Asiatic wild dog, is native to South and Southeast Asia. Dholes are agile, social predators that hunt in packs and communicate using high-pitched whistles and chirps
Maned Wolf Found in South America, the maned wolf looks like a fox on stilts due to its long legs and reddish coat. Despite its name, it's neither a wolf nor a fox.
New Guinea Singing Dog These elusive wild dogs are known for their eerie, melodic howling that sounds almost like singing. Native to the highlands of New Guinea, they are highly agile and adapted to rugged mountain terrain.
Cape Fox The Cape fox is native to southern Africa and is the continent’s only true fox species. Nocturnal and elusive, it hunts alone, feeding on insects, rodents, and birds.
Side-striped Jackal Found in central and southern Africa, the side-striped jackal is more secretive and forest-dwelling than its cousin, the black-backed jackal.