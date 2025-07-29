6 Desi Oats Recipes Packed with Fiber & Flavour
Oats Upma If you are bored with your regular upma, twist it with fiber-rich oats, veggies, and spices according to your taste.
Oats Chilla Chillas are perfect for breakfast; make them more savoury by adding oats to your besan, onions, and green chilies mixture.
Oats Masala Khichdi Khichdi is comforting for all, but why not give it a nutritious masala twist for that light yet ideal meal.
Oats Paratha Forget potatoes, stuff your parathas with fiber-rich oats with the filling of onions, green chilies, and coriander to make a wholesome lunch or dinner meal.
Oats Banana Sheera If you have a sweet tooth but still want to satisfy your sweet craving, oats with mashed banana, jaggery, and a pinch of cardamom make a perfect healthy dessert.
Oats and Moong Dal Dosa You can add oats to the dosa batter to enjoy a mouth-watering South Indian meal. Just blend it with soaked moong dal and your favourite filling, make it a batter, cook, and enjoy.