8 Most Popular Trekking Destinations In India For Adventure Lovers
Chadar Trek – Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh The Chadar Trek is one of the most unique and thrilling treks in the world. Taking place during the harsh winter months of January and February.
Roopkund Trek – The Mystery Lake, Uttarakhand Known for its high-altitude glacial lake and ancient human skeletons buried beneath the surface, Roopkund is a hauntingly beautiful trek
Valley of Flowers –Uttarakhand Famous for its vibrant alpine flowers and biodiversity, the Valley of Flowers trek is a paradise for nature lovers. Located in the Nanda Devi Biosphere, this easy-to-moderate trek
Hampta Pass Trek – Crossover Between Valleys, Himachal Pradesh The Hampta Pass Trek offers a striking contrast between lush green valleys of Kullu and the barren landscapes of Lahaul.
Kedarkantha Trek – Winter Wonderland, Uttarakhand Ideal for beginners and winter lovers, the Kedarkantha Trek is a snow-covered trail through pine forests and remote Himalayan villages.
Markha Valley Trek – Cultural Trail of Ladakh One of Ladakh’s most famous treks, the Markha Valley trail takes you through high-altitude deserts, Buddhist monasteries, and traditional Ladakhi villages.
Goechala Trek – Close Encounter with Kanchenjunga, Sikkim The Goechala Trek in Sikkim is renowned for its close-up views of the majestic Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world.
Rajmachi Trek – Monsoon Favorite, Maharashtra Located near Lonavala, the Rajmachi Trek is a popular weekend trek, especially during the monsoon. The route leads to two ancient forts – Shrivardhan and Manaranjan