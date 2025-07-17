Coffee and Tobacco Mix Form a paste by mixing coffee grounds with tobacco, roll them into tiny balls, and place them in corners or cracks. The strong smell is unpleasant to lizards and often deters them from coming near.
Garlic and Onion Spray Crush garlic or onion and mix with water to make a spray. Spritz it around doorways, windows, or any suspected entry points. The strong sulfur scent repels lizards effectively.
Cold Water Spray Lizards are cold-blooded and hate sudden drops in temperature. Spraying cold water directly on them usually sends them scurrying out, especially when done repeatedly in favored areas.
Peacock Feathers Lizards are instinctively afraid of peacocks, which are natural predators. Hanging a few peacock feathers in corners or on walls may scare them away simply by sight.
Black Pepper Spray Mix black pepper powder with water and use it as a natural spray. The strong spicy scent irritates their senses and keeps them from settling in.