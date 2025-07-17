8 natural home remedies to remove lizards from your house 

Eggshells as a Natural Repellent Scattered eggshells work surprisingly well. Lizards associate them with predators and tend to avoid the area. 

Coffee and Tobacco Mix Form a paste by mixing coffee grounds with tobacco, roll them into tiny balls, and place them in corners or cracks. The strong smell is unpleasant to lizards and often deters them from coming near.

Garlic and Onion Spray Crush garlic or onion and mix with water to make a spray. Spritz it around doorways, windows, or any suspected entry points. The strong sulfur scent repels lizards effectively.

Cold Water Spray Lizards are cold-blooded and hate sudden drops in temperature. Spraying cold water directly on them usually sends them scurrying out, especially when done repeatedly in favored areas.

Peacock Feathers Lizards are instinctively afraid of peacocks, which are natural predators. Hanging a few peacock feathers in corners or on walls may scare them away simply by sight.

Black Pepper Spray Mix black pepper powder with water and use it as a natural spray. The strong spicy scent irritates their senses and keeps them from settling in.

Naphthalene Balls  While not entirely natural, they’re a low-impact option that’s often used in homes. Place them in dark drawers or corners—but keep them away from kids and pets as they’re mildly toxic.

Keep the House Well-Lit and Dry Lizards prefer dark, damp environments. Keep your home brightly lit and fix any moisture issues. Using LED strip lights near windows or ceiling corners can reduce their activity.