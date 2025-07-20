Veggie stir fry with noodles Take your favorite vegetables like bell Peppers carrots and broccoli cook them on high flame with garlic ginger and soya sauce then mix it in boiled noodles
Paneer Bhurji with Toasted bread Take crumbled paneer and cook it with some onions tomatoes and add preferred spices now pair it with toasted bread or parathas as per your comfort
Spinach and corn sandwich sauté spinach and corn with the little cheese or sauce and grill between bread slices and serve hot
Chole chat Boil chick peas and mix them with chopped onion tomatoes green chilies lemon juice and spices
Tomato basil pasta Boil some pasta and toss it in a sauce made with sauté and garlic tomatoes olive oil and fresh basil add chili flakes and cheese to taste
Moong Dal chilla Blend soaked moong Dal with spices and veggies to create a batter cook it with the pancake on a hot tawa and serve it with green chutney or curd
Poha with mixed veggies Sauté flattened rice with onions carrots peas and mustard seeds sprinkle a pinch of lemon juice and coriander
Veggie quesadilla Sauté some vegetables add cheese and sandwich them now grill them until golden and cut into slices