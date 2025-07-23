8 Smartest Reptiles That Show Impressive Intelligence And Learning Skills

Monitor Lizards They exhibit problem solving skills and even use tools in the wild. Their adaptability is exceptional.
Crocodiles They have complex hunting strategies and strong memory skills. Also socially intelligent and can plan ambushes.
Turtles They can show impressive navigational skills and can remember migration routes for years. Also adapt well to changing environments.
Tortoises They are very clever and can solve puzzles to find food. Also have strong memory capabilities
Iguanas They are capable of recognizing their owners and can be trained to perform simple tasks.
Geckos They have good problem solving skills and can learn to navigate mazes in captivity.
Skinks They are quick in adjusting to new environments and exhibit complex behaviors, also remember safe shelter locations.
Chameleons They have excellent problem solving skills and environmental awareness. They are very clever and know ho to be safe