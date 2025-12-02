✕
Vanshika-ahuja
8 Winter Stuffed Parathas That Are Delicious, Nutritious, and Easy to Make
Aloo Paratha: A warm, comforting potato-filled paratha perfect for cozy winter mornings.
Gobi Paratha: A light, flavorful cauliflower-stuffed paratha packed with winter freshness.
Mooli Paratha: A tangy, hearty radish-filled paratha that boosts warmth and digestion.
Mixed Veg Paratha: A colorful, nutrient-rich paratha stuffed with seasonal winter vegetables.
Paneer Paratha: A soft, protein-packed paneer-filled paratha ideal for energy and taste.
Methi Paratha: A fragrant, iron-rich fenugreek paratha perfect for winter immunity.
Palak Paratha: A vibrant spinach paratha full of vitamins and winter nourishment.
Sattu Paratha: A hearty, protein-rich roasted gram paratha that keeps you warm and full.
