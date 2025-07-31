9 Fun & Easy Ways to Keep Children Off Phones & Tablets
Make a Screen Time Routine Kids love routine, fix a screen time for them like 30 mins after homework or a cartoon break.
Let Them Run Wild Outside Outdoor play is best for kids, whether your kid likes cycling, cricket, or hide and seek.
Crafts = Magic Without Wi-Fi Give them paper, crayons, glue, and let them explore the world of craft. Drawing, cutting, or even folding paper boats are fun screen-free activities.
Get Them in the Kitchen Make them take part in kitchen activities, like mixing cake batter or shaping rotis. It’s not just about food, it’s about bonding and learning.
Game Night Is Always a Hit Nothing beats a fun game night, bring out Uno, Ludo, or Puzzles and let the fun night begin.
Make a Comfy Reading Spot Let them discover the world of books, read comics or storybooks with them. It’s a simple habit that beats scrolling reels.
Give Them “Big Kid” Tasks Let them water plants, dust shelves, or feed pets, they love to feel responsible. These little chores keep them active, involved, and off screens.
Find a Hobby They’ll Love Enroll them in a dance, karate, or guitar class. It's a cool hobby to stay away from phones.
Be Their No-Phone Hero If you’re always on your phone, your child will copy you. Put the screen down, play with them, talk, laugh, it’s the best parenting tip.b